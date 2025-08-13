Lake City neighbors asking city to curb violence at Virgil Flaim Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Police continue to search for the person who shot and killed two people at Virgil Flaim Park Monday night. Several people who live nearby say they heard over a dozen shots go off and a potential suspect run by.

“You know, you just here pop, pop. Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Charles Hall, who lives across the street from the park, said.

Those who live by the park in Lake City say there have been issues of violence and other dangers for years and believe an off-again, on-again encampment is the source of the problem.

“There are people in the immediate neighborhood who do not want to be in the park. I’ve instructed my wife when she walks the dog not to be at this side of the park,” Steven Stetler, another neighbor who lives near the park, said.

Stetler is one of many people in the neighborhood who have directly contacted city leaders on these issues. One neighbor shared with KIRO7 several letters addressing their concerns to District 5 Councilmember Debora Juarez, Council President Sarah Nelson, and Mayor Bruce Harrell. Neighbors say their letters have gotten no response from the city, which is why KIRO 7 asked Mayor Harrell what is being done to keep the area safe.

“Well, a lot is being done. The fact of the matter is violent crimes are down dramatically. Homicides are down dramatically. Shots-fired calls are down dramatically. But for neighbors that are still experiencing this, again, statistics don’t mean that much to this person,” Mayor Harrell said.

Mayor Harrell says the city plans to remove the encampment in question on Wednesday. He says they will continue to make public safety a top priority, and he understands why people in the neighborhood are frustrated.

“My heart goes out to anyone that is experiencing this kind of trauma from seeing violence or experiencing it firsthand,” Mayor Harrell said.

Neighbors like Hall hope city leaders are sincere about this, as he hopes the violence stops soon.

“And I just hope that they get that person responsible and the city starts to do more,” Hall said.

Councilmember Juarez sent this statement on the Virgil Flaim Park shooting:

“To the residents – we are doing everything we can to address gun violence in your neighborhood. Your eyes and ears in helping the police in this investigation are invaluable. Sadly, these types of incidents are not new, and are happening in other parts of the city, which is why this council is working very hard with Seattle Police. I want to thank SPD and the King County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to this incident.” – Debora Juarez

Seattle Police are still looking for the suspect and are asking the public for any information that can lead to an arrest. nearby

©2025 Cox Media Group