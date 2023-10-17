Lacey restaurant owner withheld thousands in overtime pay, violated child labor laws

LACEY, Wash. — Federal investigators found that a Lacey restaurant owner withheld tens of thousands of dollars in overtime pay from workers, and violated child labor laws.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Jose Sanchez, who owns three Mayan Mexican Restaurants in Lacey, didn’t pay out overtime for 20 workers. Instead, he paid them regular rates for hours worked beyond 40 in a week, totaling nearly $53,000 in unpaid wages.

The USDOL recovered that same amount in damages as well as another $6,440 in civil penalties.

Investigators also found that a minor had worked more hours on school days than are allowed. In Washington, minors between 14 and 15 years-old can only work up to 16 hours in a school week. That number is slightly higher at 20 hours a school week for 16-17 year-olds.

“Restaurant employees work hard to make ends meet for themselves and their families,” said a USDOL district director in a news release. “This restaurant willfully violated federal overtime and child labor regulations by underpaying employees and having a minor work beyond the allowable hours.”

