Lacey PD live-tweets ride along

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police Department live-tweeted a ride along on Saturday, detailing traffic stops, a car accident, and an arrest for theft.

They also responded to a domestic violence incident where they made an arrest.

The suspect reportedly “had been making threats to harm his family all day, kicked a hole in the wall and punched a window. He was booked for felony harassment and malicious mischief.”

They wrapped up the day with paperwork and the reminder, “Be safe, Lacey!”

🚨It’s ride along time! 🚓 We are riding with swing shift today! Follow along on X or in our Facebook and Instagram stories! 🚓🚓🚓 pic.twitter.com/tGLWe6Q8HS — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) May 4, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group