Lacey PD live-tweets ride along

By KIRO 7 News Staff

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Police Department live-tweeted a ride along on Saturday, detailing traffic stops, a car accident, and an arrest for theft.

They also responded to a domestic violence incident where they made an arrest.

The suspect reportedly “had been making threats to harm his family all day, kicked a hole in the wall and punched a window. He was booked for felony harassment and malicious mischief.”

They wrapped up the day with paperwork and the reminder, “Be safe, Lacey!”

