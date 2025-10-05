Labor Mountain Fire closes Blewett Pass. When could it reopen?

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Labor Mountain Fire burning near Cle Elum caused the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to close Blewett Pass for the weekend.

That means additional traffic on I-90 and US 2 if you’re planning to go anywhere.

WSDOT says conditions will be reassessed on Monday.

Helicopters have dropped about 151,000 gallons of water to try and cool the edges of the fire.

At last check, the fire has burned 38,592 acres and is about 7% contained.

The fire started over a month ago, on September 1, by lightning.

There are 39 crews, 15 helicopters, and 20 water tenders working to get the flames under control.

The helicopters are rotating between the Labor Mountain Fire and the nearby Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

The fire is burning in a popular recreation area, with many resources that are at risk, including 12 trailheads, recreation residences, Camp Wahoo and the Teanaway Community Forest and historic guard station.

Chelan County Emergency Management is regularly updating their evacuation map for those in the area.

At last check, there are Level 1 – which means get ready – and Level 2 – which means get set – evacuation orders.

To view the map, click here.

There will be a community meeting Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss the latest on the firefight.

