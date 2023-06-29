KSCO releases new photos to help identify Bremerton bank robbery suspect

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office has released new photos of a bank robbery suspect in hopes he can be identified.

The KCSO and the FBI are investigating after a man walked into a Bremerton Bank of America and demanded cash on Wednesday around 12:55 p.m.

The KCSO says he stopped to change clothes before leaving the bank in the 1600 block of Riddell Road on foot.

A K-9 tried to track him but was unsuccessful.

If you recognize the man or have any information contact the KCSO at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov or call 911.





