Know the six P’s of preparedness to evacuate during a wildfire

If a wildfire threatens your area, evacuate immediately if ordered to do so.

If time permits, the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildfire Evacuation Plan recommends you have the “six P’s” ready in case of fire emergency:

1. People and pets: Plan an escape route and practice them with your family. Pick a meeting point for your family members to join each other after they evacuate. Have a plan for safely evacuating your pets, who may be frightened.

2. Papers, phone numbers, important documents: Grab important items that could burn in the fire. Remember to bring IDs, passports, insurance cards and Social Security cards with you. You may also want to take a list of important numbers in case your phone dies.

3. Prescriptions, vitamins, glasses: Make sure your full prescription for pill, vitamins, and contacts are packed in case you aren’t able to return. If you do wear contacts, make sure to pack your glasses, too.

4. Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia: Have any sentimental items that you can’t replace packed and ready to go. If your entire home burns, those items will go with it.

5. Personal computer hard drive and disks: If your work or personal documents are digital, bring the hard drives or laptop computers they are on.

6. Plastic (credit cards, ATM) and cash: Make sure you have forms of payment with you. Often times, ATMs may shut down during power outages so it is important to have cash with you, too.

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