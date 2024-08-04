Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries experience unforeseen disruptions, risks for cancelations

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries are experiencing various events that are forcing them to operate with fewer boats and potentially cancel some routes altogether.

The Kingston/Seattle and Southworth/Seattle routes are currently operating without a backup boat because they are currently out of service for repairs.

This comes after the Fast Ferry Admiral Pete caught fire on July 29 and was taken out of service indefinitely.

Both the M/V Enetai and M/V Commander need repairs to a part of the jet propulsion system and receiving parts could take months.

Based on projected delivery schedules, the M/V Enetai could be out until mid-November and the M/V Commander could be out of service until early 2025.

The U.S. Coast Guard cannot return the boats to passenger service until the issues have been fixed.

This means that if either the M/V Finest or M/V Solano on the Kingston or Southworth routes experience any issues that take them out of service, it would force Kitsap Transit to cancel sailings until a boat becomes available.

“We realize this isn’t good news, but safety has to be our first priority,” said John Clauson, Executive Director of Kitsap Transit. “We want to give our customers the information they need to plan their travel accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Kitsap Transit expects some route times to experience delays since the remaining boats are not as fast as those out of service.

Some bus-to-ferry options could be implemented but could add additional travel time for passengers if it becomes necessary.

More information can be found on the Kitsap Transit blog and website.





