Kitsap deputies search for hit-and-run driver who left scene with damaged Jeep

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Bremerton man with minor injuries.

Deputies are searching for a Jeep, possibly a Cherokee, Wagoneer, or Liberty, that was involved in the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The collision happened on Northwest Fairgrounds Road, west of Central Valley Road NE, when the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended a 60-year-old Bremerton man who was stopped at a red light.

A witness told deputies she saw the driver using his phone at the time of the crash.

After hitting the victim’s vehicle, the driver reportedly shouted an expletive before speeding away.

The witness also noticed that the Jeep’s right front bumper was hanging off as the suspect fled, driving erratically through a nearby school zone.

Investigators have not been able to read the vehicle’s license plate from available footage or witness accounts.

They urge anyone with information about the driver or the Jeep to call 911 and reference case number K25-001307.





