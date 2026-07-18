Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office releases June crime stats, responded to over 5K calls

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office has released its crime statistics for June, providing a snapshot of reported criminal activity across unincorporated Kitsap County.

“These statistics help us identify trends, allocate resources effectively, and maintain transparency with the community we serve,” wrote the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. While numbers tell part of the story, they also reflect the ongoing work of our deputies, detectives, corrections staff, professional staff, and our community partners to keep Kitsap County safe.”

The sheriff’s office reportedly received 5,776 total calls for service in June.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

DUIs: 15

Domestic Violence: 103

Protection Order Violations: 38

Assaults: 79

Motor Vehicle Collisions: 83

Property Crimes: 199

Stolen Vehicles: 12

Jail Bookings: 444

Active Cases for Detectives: 82

Crimes Against Children: 29

Residential Burglaries: 19

The sheriff’s office encouraged residents to review the data, stay informed, and continue partnering with the department to help prevent crime.

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