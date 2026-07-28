Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism of election signs

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into vandalized political campaign signs along a roadway in Silverdale.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw a man pull up and damage some campaign signs along Newberry Hill Road, near the intersection of Eldorado Ave, on the morning of July 27.

Deputies said the man is in his 50s with gray hair and a medium build. He is approximately 5′11″ and had on a dark blue shirt and gray shorts.

“Removing, damaging, or defacing political advertising, including yard signs or billboards, without authorization is a misdemeanor under Washington State law (RCW 29A.84.040),” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information, call the Kitsap non-emergency line at 360-328-7711 or report it on our website at kitsap.gov/sheriff.

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