Kitsap County deputies seize safe full of fentanyl

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An open door at a home under construction in the Bremerton area led Kitsap County authorities to a safe full of fentanyl over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, Kitsap County deputies seized approximately two pounds of fentanyl during the Saturday night operation. Of that total, 1.7 pounds were discovered inside a safe.

Authorities also found what appeared to be steroids, along with a stolen handgun, ammunition, and magazines. Additionally, deputies recovered “sensitive material” that had been stolen from a law enforcement support agency.

The Bremerton-area drug bust began when a deputy responded to a call about an open door at the home under construction. The deputy found a man slumped over the wheel of a car parked in the middle of the road.

That man had 26 grams of fentanyl in his possession. Deputies later located a second man. They say he was the one with the safe containing 1.7 pounds of fentanyl.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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