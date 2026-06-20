Kitsap County childcare worker arrested in connection with possessing child sexual abuse material

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A Kitsap County childcare worker was arrested in connection with possessing child sex abuse material.

The man, who is the employee of Innovation, a program through the South Kitsap School District, was taken into custody following a search warrant served by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The warrant, which was executed in the Port Orchard area, relates to the possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Authorities said detectives learned of the suspect’s employment a few days before the arrest.

“Due to safety concerns regarding his position, the search warrant was executed at the earliest possible opportunity, and the arrest was made without incident,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement noted that at this time, there is no indication that any children enrolled in the childcare program were victims.

Detectives seized evidence during the search warrant. The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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