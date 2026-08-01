KIRO 7’s Christmas in July Toy Drive wraps up in Auburn

Friday, countless people came out to take part in the KIRO 7 Cares Christmas in July Toy Drive at the Auburn Fred Meyer. Boxes were filled with toys for kids in need.

The holidays are still quite a way out, but that didn’t stop donors from spreading a little spirit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance, as were the Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline. More importantly, though, were the countless toys collected: LEGO sets, dolls, action figures, bicycles and more.

“I just wanted to be able to give kids something,” Bobbi Nelson, who donated cash, said.

Nelson told KIRO 7 she received holiday donations as a child, and knows firsthand what gifts mean to children in need.

“It means so much,” Nelson said. “And I think people are even more in need now than when I was a kid.”

She was not the only one. Over and over, KIRO 7 heard from donors who once benefited from programs like this and are now paying it forward.

“I was a single mom with five kids and raising a niece, and times were tight,” Marti Tate said. “The Salvation Army, hands down, every year that we needed them, was there.”

Companies donated as well. KIRO 7’s partners at the Emerald Queen Casino arrived at the drive with a truckload of toys.

“We have had donation stations set up at our Tacoma and Fife locations for the entire month,” Jason Wrolson of EQC said. “Our guests, our players and our team members have come in and donated all of these toys on behalf of this cause.”

All the toys will go to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

“The need is great,” Sgt. Avestrom Bowden of Toys for Tots said. “The need continues to grow as more and more kids join us.”

“At the Salvation Army, we believe hope is like a hug for the heart. We believe every gift, every act of kindness that we show lets families know we care about them and there is a brighter day on the horizon,” David Kauffman of the Salvation Army said.

There will be another chance to donate closer to the holidays when the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive returns.

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