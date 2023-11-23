KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive partners with city of Snohomish to spread holiday cheer for children in need

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The holiday season is officially underway and so is the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive benefiting the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots!

If you’re in the North Sound this weekend, you can be a part of it all in Snohomish.

There will be fun for the whole family, including reindeer, hot chocolate, and of course, Santa.

“We are trying to make sure that everybody feels welcome,” said Snohomish Mayor Linda Redmon.

Mayor Redmon, along with Santa, wants you to be a part of this weekend’s KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive.

Even a small gift can make the biggest difference in a kid’s life.

“You just never know which of your neighbors may be in need and may be struggling,” she said.

It’s not only about giving back, but making everyone feel included.

“As a parent myself, there were years that it was tight for us and it was a struggle to provide gifts for our own children,” said Nancy Keith, who is a manager with the Snohomish Chamber of Commerce.

Keith knows what it’s like for a lot of parents during the holidays, especially when times get a little tough.

“To be able to ease that burden for other families I think it’s a gift. There as much to be received in the giving,” she explained.

KIRO 7 is doing just that in partnership with Ziply Fiber for the second year in a row.

“I do something with Christmas, so sort of Christmas give back every year. So, it’s really great my company believes that too,” said Jennifer Harvey, who’s a Community Development Manager with Ziply Fiber.

“We want to try and take the edge off the parents and the kids can have a good Christmas too.”

You can join in all the fun on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Snohomish Public Library.

Make sure you bring a new and unused gift for a child in need for the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive benefiting the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Toys will be distributed to deserving local children and families by Salvation Army and other local non-profit agencies. The most needed toy donations include items for babies, girls, and boys aged 9-13, and items for pre-teens and teens.

Suggested teen items include sporting equipment, skateboards, books, cosmetic and bath gift sets, board games, and remote control toys and video games.

Call and make a donation, or donate directly to The Salvation Army HERE. Or drop off a toy at a number of locations listed here.

You can also purchase a toy online and have it sent directly to KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive 2807 3rd Avenue, Seattle WA, 98121.

For more information visit KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive.

