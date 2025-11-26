KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive happening now

The KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive is underway, inviting the community to donate toys to benefit the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Fred Meyer in Bothell is participating in the toy drive, offering a convenient donation bin for shoppers to drop off new and unwrapped toys during their regular shopping trips.

“Right now we’re really in need for right around the ages between 10-12,” said Major Roy Wild of the Salvation Army.

“Really popular this year is Wicked with the success of the movie…there’s always the crowd favorite Hot Wheels, Barbie,” said Mathew Ryan, Fred Meyer Bothell’s Store Manager.

Fred Meyer’s Fred Bear Toy Drive is partnering with the Salvation Army and the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive to collect toys for children in need.

Major Wild highlighted the need for smaller electronic items suitable for children aged 11-12, as the Salvation Army expects to serve 4,000 to 5,000 children this year.

Wild says the Salvation Army has seen a 30% increase in registration for toy donations, indicating a significant rise in demand.

Fred Meyer encourages shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday deals to purchase toys for donation, emphasizing the importance of community support during the holiday season.

With the toy drive in full swing, community members can make a difference by donating toys, especially for children aged 10-12.

©2025 Cox Media Group