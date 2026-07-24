Kirkland retail theft suspect arrested after estimated $500k in products stolen

Thursday, detectives with the Kirkland Police Department’s ProAct Unit arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for stealing an estimated $500,000 in fragrance products and other merchandise from stores across multiple jurisdictions, including businesses in Kirkland.

According to a press release, the arrest followed a months-long investigation conducted in partnership with law enforcement agencies across Puget Sound.

In the press release, the city says ProAct detectives searched the suspect’s Kent residence on July 16. However, as they moved in to arrest the suspect, he attempted to flee from a second-story window. The suspect was arrested, and no one was injured in the arrest, the statement says.

During the search, detectives recovered additional evidence believed to be connected to the investigation.

The Kirkland Police Department said it is forwarding charges of Organized Retail Theft in the First Degree to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

The suspect remains in custody at the King County Jail; bail is set at $255,000.

“Organized retail theft doesn’t just impact businesses – it affects employees, customers, and our entire community,” said Police Chief Mike St. Jean. “This investigation is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement and retailers work together to identify prolific offenders and hold them accountable.”

©2026 Cox Media Group