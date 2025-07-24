Kirkland man accused of stealing over $825,000 from elderly mother

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland Police Detectives arrested a man accused of stealing more than $826,000 from his elderly mother.

In April, police received a tip from Washington State Adult Protective Services (APS).

The woman lives in a Kirkland retirement facility and police say she’d named her son as Power of Attorney. That granted him access to her financial accounts.

APS told officers that an extended family member called, saying they were worried the man was misusing his mom’s money. The police department got a series of warrants to pull financial records – and saw just how much money had been pulled from the woman’s accounts. Detectives arrested the man at his home on July 17 after several months of investigating.

He was booked into the King County Correctional Facility. The case has been forwarded to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charging.

The Kirkland Police Department says it’s committed to protecting seniors and vulnerable adults from exploitation and abuse.

If you believe someone is being taken advantage of, call your local law enforcement agency or Adult Protective Services.

