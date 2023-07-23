Local

Kirkland firefighters mourn loss of battalion chief and wife

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Chief Bill Hoover and his wife Kristy (Kirkland Fire Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland firefighters said they are mourning the loss of their battalion chief and his wife after they were killed in a car accident on Friday.

Firefighters described Chief Bill Hoover as a brother, mentor, leader, and friend.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their family as they endure this tragedy,” the Kirkland Fire Department said.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read