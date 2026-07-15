King County Sheriff’s Office celebrates decline in car thefts

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a decrease in car thefts across the county this July, which also happens to be National Auto-Theft Prevention Month.

KCSO Deputy Cameron Gomez tells us stealing cars in King County quickly racks up the charges.

“It is a felony to steal a vehicle; then if you’re in possession of a stolen vehicle, that’s a separate crime,” Gomez said.

He said it happens any time of the year, but more often in winter.

“It can be just as simple as you warming up your car in the morning and leaving the keys inside,” Gomez said.

In 2024, KCSO responded to more than 2,800 stolen car reports; in 2025, that number dropped by half to 1,427 stolen cars. Now this year, so far, there are just 543 reports filed.

Gomez said in the past five years, auto thefts have declined, and the stats back that up.

Gomez says there are simple ways to avoid becoming a victim.

Locking your doors Using an anti-theft device such as a club/steering wheel lock Alarm system for your vehicle Keep your key fob in a protective bag to avoid signal stealing Bring your garage clicker inside

“Even in your driveway, they’ll crack your window, grab your garage door opener, and now they’re in your garage stealing whatever you keep in your garage,” Gomez said.

He tells us that if your car is stolen, make sure you have the information ready for deputies.

“Because when you do call in and say, ‘Hey, my car was stolen, and you don’t know the plate or VIN to your vehicle, it’s hard for us to locate your vehicle information,” Gomez said.

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