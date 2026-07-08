King County rescue helicopters get more than $1M federal upgrade for faster emergency response

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County’s life‑saving rescue helicopters are getting a major boost, thanks to more than $1 million in new federal funding that leaders said will pay off in safer, faster responses to emergencies across western Washington.

The money, secured by U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, will upgrade one of the King County Sheriff’s Office’s (KCSO) rescue helicopters — part of the region’s only full‑time patrol and rescue air unit. The helicopter is a critical tool for hoist rescues in rugged terrain, wildfire response, flood evacuations, and other natural disasters.

How the funding came together

Schrier described the investment as a deliberate effort to bring local tax dollars back home for projects that save lives.

“As your representative, it is my job to make sure that your hard‑earned tax dollars come right back home for projects like this one, which will help our emergency responders save lives,” she said at Tuesday’s event.

The funding was secured through congressional appropriations, with coordination across federal, state, and local levels of government. Schrier credited strong partnerships with the KCSO and county leaders for helping make the case in Washington, D.C. that the air support unit is not just a local asset, but a statewide one.

King County Sheriff Patti Cole‑Tindall noted that the air support unit has been flying since 1991 and began hoist rescues after devastating flooding in 2001. Since then, the unit has performed rescues in all but two counties in Washington and is one of only three counties in the state offering hoist rescues at all.

King County Council Chair Sarah Perry and King County Councilmember Stephanie Fain also backed the funding push, stressing the growing demands on first responders as wildfires, floods, and severe storms become more frequent and more destructive.

What the money will pay for

The federal investment will fund several key safety and performance upgrades, such as matching instrument panels in both of the sheriff’s hoist‑equipped helicopters, improving communication and coordination in the air during complex rescues.

It will also fund a new rescue hoist, replacing aging equipment that crews rely on to lift injured or stranded people out of dangerous terrain, along with transmission and electronic upgrades that improve the helicopter’s quick‑strike firefighting capability and overall reliability.

Improvements will include better stability and lift capacity, making it safer and more effective to move people and gear in challenging conditions.

Cole‑Tindall called the air support unit the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest and emphasized that safety is the top priority for every mission.

Who benefits

While the helicopters are based in King County, officials said the impact of this funding will be felt far beyond county lines.

The air support unit regularly assists agencies across Washington. It aids wildfire responses by helping identify hot spots, move crews, and provide aerial support in fast‑moving fire seasons. It also supports search and rescue missions for hikers, skiers, rafters, and campers in backcountry areas from Snoqualmie Pass to Stevens Pass and beyond.

The crew helps during floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, where ground access can be cut off, and airlift is the only safe option, along with everyday emergencies in urban and suburban communities in South and East King County.

Perry, whose district spans East King County’s mountain corridors, pointed to recent events like historic flooding, “bomb cyclone” storms, and the Bolt Creek fire as reminders of how essential the helicopters are. Fain underscored how quickly emergencies can unfold in South King County and how critical it is to have the right tools ready before disaster strikes.

Local leaders framed the new funding as both a practical upgrade and a promise to residents and visitors alike: that when disaster hits or a day on the trail goes wrong, western Washington’s first responders will have the equipment they need to get there and get people home safely.

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