King County reports uptick in mpox cases, urges vaccinations

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Health officials in King County are reporting a new uptick in mpox cases and urged residents to stay up to date on vaccinations.

While the number of cases remains below the 2022 outbreak, recent data from the county’s mpox dashboard show that the virus is still infecting local communities.

During the 2022 outbreak, mpox cases in Washington were primarily found among men who have sex with men and people aged 25 to 44.

Although anyone can contract mpox through intimate, skin-to-skin contact, public health experts said the current rise in cases is again concentrated among LGBTQIA+ communities.

Waning immunity and low vaccinations drive mpox rise in King County

Officials said several factors may be contributing to the recent increase. Immunity from prior infection or vaccination may have waned in some, and many people have resumed sexual behaviors that create more opportunities for transmission.

In 2022, health officials estimated that approximately one in four people in King County considered at “highest or elevated risk” had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Completing the JYNNEOS vaccination series remains the most effective way to protect against severe illness. Health officials urged anyone with close contact to a possible case, as well as those in higher-risk communities, to get vaccinated.

Residents are also being reminded to stay alert for symptoms. Mpox often begins with fever, fatigue, or other flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash or lesions that may appear on the face, hands, genitals, or other parts of the body.

Anyone who suspects exposure or infection should contact a healthcare provider promptly for testing and advice.

