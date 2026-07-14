King County releases new toolkit to help residents prep for wildfires

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County released today their toolkit to help people prepare for wildfires, as they become increasingly more common during wildfire season.

The toolkit was made with East Side Fire and Rescue and King Conservation District, and specifically to factor in the unique conditions within King County.

“The climate crisis has exacerbated the threat of wildfires in our region, making community preparedness and resilience more important than ever,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said. “King County is committed to making tools and resources available to residents so they can prepare their homes, families, and communities for increasing wildfire risk.”

The toolkit lists out a series of actions you can do to reduce the risk of starting a wildfire, as well as what you should factor in when planning a route to evacuate and the items you should take in your emergency evacuation bag.

King County provided the following checklist:

Removing vegetation, firewood, debris, and any other flammable items located within 5 feet of your home, and adding non-flammable materials such as gravel

Clearing plant debris from your roof and gutters

Removing vegetation such as grass and weeds from under decks, porches, and stairs

Covering exterior ventilation openings – except dryer and plumbing vents – with wire mesh screens to keep flying embers from entering your home

Removing wood fencing and gates located within 5 feet of your home and relocating sheds and other structures at least 30 feet from your home

Pruning branches so they don’t come within 10 feet of your home

In addition, King County adds a separate section dedicated to creating an effective evacuation plan and ensuring your house is safe.

Identifying one or more designated emergency meeting locations and different escape routes in the event of an evacuation

Developing a family communications plan that includes places to meet and emergency points of contact

Assembling an easily accessible emergency supply kit for each person in your family and pets

Getting familiar with King County’s Ready, Set, Go! evacuation levels – available at kingcounty.gov/ReadySetGo – and the actions you should take for each level.

King County finally notes the items you should take with you in your emergency supply kit, or “go bag.”

A map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

A first aid kit

Prescriptions and special medications

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, phone charger, credit cards, and cash

A change of clothes, including a long-sleeved cotton shirt, pants, and sturdy shoes

The full toolkit can be downloaded by scanning the QR code in the image above or on their website. Those looking for updates on potential dangers can sign up for ALERT King County on the ALERT King County website.

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