King County pauses juvenile felony diversion program for evaluation

King County has put its juvenile felony diversion program on hold while officials evaluate its effectiveness.

Prosecutors want more data before resuming referrals to the Restorative Community Pathways (RCP) Initiative.

“What’s next is further evaluation to see how this compares to traditional prosecution to see which was most effective,” said Casey McNerthney, director of communications for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. “It’s got to be transparent; it’s got to be cost-effective. It’s got to decrease recidivism.”

Supporters of the $20 million program say it’s essential for juvenile reform. Critics argue it lacks oversight and that deferring punishment encourages crime.

State law requires diversion in many juvenile cases.

