King County Metro to add 9 new bus routes, 3,000 additional weekly bus trips to schedule

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro is adding nine new bus routes and more than 3,000 additional weekly bus trips to its schedule.

The change will take place on August 29.

“This marks the single largest bus service investment in South King County in a generation,” Executive Zahilay said. “These improvements mean shorter waits, stronger connections and more opportunities for people to get where they need to go whether that’s work, school, childcare or home. Better transit helps build stronger communities in King County.”

The most significant improvements are in South King County, where Metro is working to improve all-day and weekend service while strengthening connections to new Sound Transit Link light rail stations.

“When buses link up with light rail, it doesn’t just make trips easier—it helps connect people. Strong transit connections bring neighborhoods closer, make everyday travel simpler, and give everyone a clear path to reach the places they want to go,” Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said.

Additional service improvements also are planned on dozens of routes serving North King County and the Eastside.

Metro adjusts bus schedules twice a year to respond to ridership demand, traffic conditions, and the region’s expanding transit network.

Riders can preview updated maps and schedules in English, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

The highlights

The nine new routes are:

72

77

121

164

166

215

220

270

902

More frequent service on 13 routes:

8

75

111

156

168

181

182

183

187

218

269

903

RapidRide A Line

Expanded service hours on 10 routes:

111

156

181

182

183

187

218

269

631

903

New weekend service on four routes:

111

183

269

631

More daily trips:

441 more trips each weekday

400 more trips each Saturday

507 more trips on Sundays

Total daily trips:

12,406 weekday trips

9,117 Saturday trips

8,813 Sunday trips

South King County

New Route 164 will provide frequent service between Des Moines, Kent, and Auburn, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

New Route 166 will provide peak-frequent service between Burien and Kent Des Moines Station, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

New Route 902 will replace DART Route 901 and a DART service in Federal Way.

Route 121 will return to operation with new AM and PM peak trips.

RapidRide A Line will increase overnight frequency to every 30 minutes.

Route 156 will have added trips to increase frequency and run earlier on weekends.

Route 168 will have added weekday peak-service trips to provide 15-minute service.

Route 181 will have extended hours to midnight and increase weekday frequency.

Route 182 will expand and improve weekday and weekend service and connect with Route 187.

Route 183 will extend Saturday hours and add Sunday service.

Route 187 will have earlier and later trips, more trips, and provide two-way service on Hoyt Road Southwest.

Route 631 will have new weekend service.

Route 903 will increase span and frequency and connect with Route 902.

Route 987 southbound will extend to Westwood Village.

Metro also will pilot Metro Flex service in Auburn and Federal Way, providing on-demand rides that connect people with neighborhoods, transit hubs and other local destinations. Using the Metro Flex app, riders can book rides on accessible minivans, including wheelchair accessible vehicles and vans with bike racks, for the same fare as a Metro bus ride. Riders can download the app in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or call (206) 258-7739 to book a ride.

North King County

North King County riders will receive stronger transit connections to new Link stations, along with improved east-west service informed by community feedback to better connect Lake City across I-5 to Aurora Avenue.

New frequent Route 72 and revised Sound Transit Express Route 522 will replace Route 372, connecting riders to Shoreline South/148th Station. Route 72 also provides service directly to the University of Washington Seattle campus.

New frequent Route 77 is a new east-west route between the U-District, Lake City, Aurora Avenue and Bitter Lake, making connections with Link light rail at Pinehurst, Roosevelt and U District stations, and providing frequent service along Lake City Way.

Revised Route 65 will serve Northeast 150th and 155th streets with better access to Shorecrest High School.

Extend Route 331 to serve the University of Washington Bothell campus.

Eastside

Eastside service improvements will connect communities from Bellevue to the Snoqualmie Valley with 2 Line stations and Link light rail service across Lake Washington. The changes add more frequent service, expand operating hours and improve connections throughout the Eastside transit network.

New Route 215 will provide an all-week connection between North Bend, Snoqualmie, Issaquah and Mercer Island Station.

New routes 220 and 270 will replace Route 271 to improve speed and reliability between Eastgate, downtown Bellevue and the University District.

Revised routes 111, 218 and 269 will run more frequently and connect riders to the 2 Line at South Bellevue or Mercer Island stations.

Routes 111 (between Renton and South Bellevue Station) and 269 (between Sammamish and Mercer Island Station) will expand to all-day, all-week service, with earlier morning trips, later evening service and more frequent buses.

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