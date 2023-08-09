Kent YMCA to offer free vaccines for children

KENT, Wash. — The Kent YMCA will be providing Covid-19 and other childhood vaccines for free on Aug. 19, according to the Kent Reporter.

‘Go-Vax Kids’ will set up their mobile vaccination clinic in the YMCA parking lot for children ages 6 months to 18 years old to get vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Go-Vax Kids’ is a 2023 publicly grant-funded mobile vaccination clinic program that provides influenza, COVID, and routine childhood immunizations to children in King County. The organization partners with school districts and local organizations to provide on-site pediatric vaccinations at schools and community-based events.

If you would like to sign your child go here.





