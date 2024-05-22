Kent Security Guard disarms suspect and aids in his capture

KENT, Wash. — On Monday in Kent an apartment security guard disarmed a suspect and was able to help Kent police arrest him.

It happened just before midnight in the 11300 block of Southeast Kent-Kangley Road.

A security guard spotted a stolen vehicle and called police. Before the police got there, three suspects returned to the vehicle. The guard told them the vehicle was staying put because it was stolen, and police were on the way.

The suspects ran with the security guard in pursuit. An 18-year-old suspect got into a fight with the guard and then pulled a gun. The guard was able to slap the gun to the ground and the suspect took off.

After police arrived, the guard spotted the same 18-year-old suspect after he snuck back onto the property.

Kent police set up a perimeter and called in a K-9 team from Auburn. A drone was also deployed.

The K-9 team found the man on 116th Avenue Southeast and he was arrested.

He was booked into jail on assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

