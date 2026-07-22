Kent police looking for ‘vulnerable’ woman missing since early July

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who was last seen in early July.

Nina Manasseh, 58, was contacted by Kent police on July 9 and taken to a service provider in Kirkland. They made contact again with her a short time later at a bus stop near Lake Fenwick and Reith Road.

Kent PD said that Manasseh has a home but has been sleeping in her car.

Her car was found on July 12, abandoned and unsecured in a downtown parking lot in Kent.

Her family says that she has mental health issues and they are concerned for her well-being.

Manasseh is 5′6″ and weighs around 180 pounds. She has green/brown eyes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the non-emergency line at 253-852-2121 or call 911 if your info is time-sensitive.

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