Kent police investigate homicide after man shot to death at graduation party

KENT, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early this morning after a “disturbance at a family gathering” along E. Cherry Hill Street in Kent.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:45 a.m.

911 callers reported that family members had already restrained the suspected shooter.

Arriving officers found one man who had been shot multiple times.

Despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, the victim, a 41-year-old man from Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal altercation occurred during a graduation celebration and escalated into a physical confrontation involving multiple individuals,” wrote Kent PD. “Investigators believe that during the incident, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.”

Officers recovered the gun at the scene and took the suspect, a 40-year-old Kent man, into custody “without further incident.”

Kent PD detectives and Crime Scene Investigators continued to interview witnesses and collect evidence throughout the morning Sunday as the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov

If you believe your tip is time-sensitive, call 911.

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