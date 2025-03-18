Kent police credit witnesses with saving woman from kidnapping

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is crediting several good Samaritans with helping to save a woman from being kidnapped.

On Friday, March 14, the department says numerous witnesses called 911 after seeing a man and a woman arguing outside of a business on Washington Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the man dragged the woman across the parking lot and forced her into his car.

At least one person told officers they tried to intervene and called 911 with the license plate number.

About ten minutes later, officers say another person called 911 to say that the car was parked on southeast 240th and they saw a woman running from the car with a man chasing her.

A second person nearby called 911, and officers say they reported seeing the man dragging the woman.

Officers were already nearby because they were looking for the car.

Police chased the car down and performed a high-risk stop to save the woman, a 22-year-old from Ocean Spring.

Officers say she had bruising and injuries consistent with a struggle but was otherwise okay.

The driver, a 30-year-old man also from Ocean Springs, was arrested for kidnapping and assault.

The department says DUI charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Officers learned the two had been dating for about a year and had moved to Washington from out of state.

“She had no one to help her. So, witnesses in our community stepped up to help her,” the department wrote online. “We say this often, but we will say it again. You guys are awesome. You see something and say something. Thank you. Each of your individual decisions to intervene was crucial to saving this woman.”

Officers contacted Project Be Free and the woman was set up with temporary housing and has been in contact with her family, who is out of state.

Are you or someone you know experiencing domestic violence? Here are some sites for resources and advocacy:

Project Be Free: https://project-be-free.com/

DAWN: https://dawnrising.org/

Call 988 24/7 to speak to a trained crisis counselor for resources.

Call 911 for immediate danger.





©2025 Cox Media Group