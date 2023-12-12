Kent police arrest man posing as contractor for squatting and changing locks of home

A man posing as a contractor was arrested after he moved into a home he was supposed to remodel and changed the locks, according to the Kent Police Department.

On Dec. 8, officers were called to a home in the 26700 block of 138th Place Southeast when a homeowner said they hired a contractor for an extensive remodeling project.

The homeowner said the contractor changed the door locks and was refusing the homeowners entry to their home.

When officers arrived, they attempted to speak to the contractor and his girlfriend, but they were rebuffed.

Once officers had the homeowners’ permission, officers entered the home and arrested the couple.

According to police, the couple had moved into the home and were squatting inside the house without permission.

Police say the contractor lied about his name, but a fingerprint scanner identified him as a 45-year-old Idaho man, wanted on a $500,000 warrant for rape of a minor.

The man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail. He was charged with criminal trespass and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

His girlfriend, a 35-year-old woman from Yelm, was arrested, booked into the City of Kent Jail, and charged with criminal trespass.

Inside the home, officers found a shotgun with no serial number and a work trailer with a stolen plate in the driveway.

