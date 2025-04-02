Kent Police: 19-year-old ditches bag of drugs he leads police on chase to Seattle

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police have arrested a 19-year-old for leading police on a chase to south Seattle while driving recklessly.

On March 25, an officer says they tried to stop an unlicensed BMW that was driving recklessly. The driver tried to get away, but the King County Sheriff’s Office says its Guardian 1 helicopter was nearby and joined in the chase.

The driver was weaving in and out of traffic, cutting through several parking lots and neighborhoods and sped through several areas.

According to police, while the suspect was fleeing, he allegedly dumped a bag containing a gun and a large quantity of drugs.

Investigators were able to recover the bag.

While police backed off the chase for safety, the Guardian 1 helicopter was able to track the suspect to south Seattle, where he was later arrested.

When the 19-year-old suspect was booked into jail, Kent police said he stated: “I ain’t ever going back to Kent.”

“We could not be more thrilled. We hope all the lawbreakers feel this way,” Kent Police quipped.

