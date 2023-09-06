Kent man convicted in 2018 strangulation and fatal shooting of his girlfriend

A Kent man has been convicted in the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, according to the Kent Police Department.

On June 16, 2018, Giovanni Herrin, 19, lured his girlfriend, Karyme Barreto-Sabalza, 18, to Salt Air Vista Park, where he strangled her and shot her in the head, just days before her high school graduation.

Herrin left her there to die, while he stole her car, took money from her bank account, and bought weed.

A witness found Barreto-Sabalza still alive, but she died from her injuries.

Barreto-Sabalza was preparing to start nursing school on a scholarship.

Karyme Barreto-Sabalza

According to the Kent Police Department, after three trials and two jury convictions, Herrin was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

On July 4, 2018, while Herrin was in custody, he was taken to Harborview Medical Center after he complained of not feeling well.

Police say Herrin faked his illness as part of an escape plan.

While in the emergency room, Herrin ran from the corrections officers who were guarding him.

Seattle police say Herrin attempted to carjack a car, but the driver took off.

“He continued to run and that’s when the officer opened fire, striking the suspect,” said Assistant Chief Marc Garth Green in 2018.

Herrin was taken back to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

©2023 Cox Media Group