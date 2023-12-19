Kent man baffled after bullet comes through bedroom window

KENT, Wash. — A Kent man says he’s lucky to be alive after a bullet came crashing through his bedroom window.

He spoke to KIRO 7 and said he’s baffled that gunfire that may have come from a highway could have hit him in his own home.

Domico Kelley lives in a development right along State Route 167. He admits there’s not much separating his house from the freeway, which is immediately behind his small backyard.

Kelley fears that someone may have opened fire from the road and that the bullet could easily hit the side of his house. He knows a bullet hit one of his bedroom windows late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been sleeping in here with our newborn baby — 10-month-old baby — any one of us could have gotten hurt,” he said.

Kelley said he was getting ready for work when his wife noticed a hole in the blinds.

“I said, ‘OMG that’s a bullet hole!’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘That’s a bullet hole, Mary!’”

The bullet hole is positioned near the bottom of the window. Kelley showed us the damage and said it was only a foot or a few feet from his body when it came through.

“I was laying right here last night on the bed! I would have gotten hit by this bullet! Everybody’s life matters. I got a 10-month-old son. It hit the wall up here and fell to the floor,” said Kelley.

Kelley admits the gunfire could have come from anywhere, but SR 167 seems the most logical location to him considering where his house is positioned.

A Ring camera caught images of Kent Police coming to investigate the shooting, and Kelley suspects the double-paned glass may have slowed the bullet and saved him.

He also knows police may not find the shooter.

“It’s just crazy how someone could — and not think about other people. This is a community, we all have kids. Any one of these houses — someone could have gotten hurt,” he said.

