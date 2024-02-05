Kennewick girl missing for 21 years remembered on her birthday

Sofia Juarez went missing over two decades ago, and on what would have been her 26th birthday, she’s being remembered by her family.

Kennewick Police said she was following a family member to the store in 2003, a day before her fifth birthday on Feb. 5. That was the last anyone saw Sofia.

There have been rewards, time-aged photos of what she would look like and semitruck trailers featuring Sofia’s pictures.

She’s still missing.

The police department says that Sofia’s mom died without knowing what happened to her daughter.

They describe Sofia as a “typical young girl who enjoyed cartoons, playing with Barbie dolls and coloring.”

Police are still working on the case, hoping to bring her home.

They have dedicated a page to her, hoping to get tips from anyone who might know the whereabouts of Sofia Juarez.

