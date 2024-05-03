Robbery suspects pursued from Bellevue to Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two suspects are in custody in Seattle after they were pursued by police from Bellevue.

The two are suspected in a robbery that happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police believe the suspects robbed a victim at a storage unit in the 10000 block of NE 29th Street in Bellevue.

When police arrived at the robbery scene, the victim had been assaulted and the suspects had left the scene.

The pursuit crossed Lake Washington over the State Route 520 bridge, then onto northbound I-5 before exiting at NE 50th.

The chase ended at Green Lake Way N and Ashworth Ave North, near the Green Lake Pitch and Putt at the south end of the lake.

A KIRO 7 crew at the scene says the car crashed into a rockery, and saw one of the suspects on a stretcher. The other suspect appeared to have stayed in the car.

Bellevue Police tells KIRO 7 the details are still unfolding, and will provide more details when they get them.

©2024 Cox Media Group