Kelso police ask for help identifying remains using only jewelry

In a press release on Wednesday, the Kelso Police Department asked the public for help in identifying the body of a woman who was found floating in the Colwitz River.

However, due to the condition of the body, all that is available to identify is her jewelry.

Police were alerted on May 26 and called to the riverbank near an undeveloped property at the Mill Street railroad crossing.

The department estimated that the woman had been floating in the water for 2-4 weeks. During the autopsy, the department said hair, eye color, and fingerprints were unidentifiable.

Kelso police body in the water

She was, however, wearing “unique jewelry,” according to the department when they found her body.

According to the department, when the woman was found, she was wearing a ring and two necklaces. Police added that the body did not have tattoos.

The department asked family members or members of the public with any information to call the Kelso police detective unit.

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