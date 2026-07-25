Kelso installs Flock cameras, police chief pushes back against ‘misinformation’

KELSO, Wash. — The city of Kelso is officially adopting the controversial Flock cameras, installing multiple throughout the city.

According to a Facebook post written by Kelso Chief of Police Rich Fletcher, the cameras have been placed “strategically” around the city.

Fletcher notes that Kelso’s proximity to I-5 and connection to Longview motivated him to go ahead and install the cameras.

In the post, Fletcher also writes that he is aware of “a considerable amount of misinformation” in regard to Flock’s technology.

“Unfortunately, inaccurate information has contributed to unnecessary fear, misunderstandings about Fourth Amendment protections and skepticism regarding how law enforcement agencies use technology in their communities,” Fletcher states. “I believe our community deserves accurate information so residents can make informed judgments based on facts rather than assumptions.”

Fletcher notes that some may have concerns about the implementation of the system, and he is willing to talk to anyone about the decision.

He adds a request to the community for “the opportunity to demonstrate the value of this system while we continue to evaluate its effectiveness.”

“The purpose of the Flock system is straightforward: to help law enforcement prevent crime, solve crime, recover stolen vehicles, and safely locate missing or endangered individuals,” Fletcher writes. “Ultimately, our objective is to make Kelso a safer community while providing faster assistance to those who need it most.”

Currently, six Flock cameras are active in the general Longview-Kelso area, according to DeFlock, an open-source, volunteer-run map tracking Flock cameras across the United States. Two are on the Allen Street Bridge, one on the intersection of Fishers Lane and Westside Highway, one near the Chevron gas station on South Kelso Drive, and two near Lowe’s off Ocean Beach Highway.

©2026 Cox Media Group