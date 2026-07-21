Keeping pets safe during the heat: signs of heat stroke

As temperatures climb toward and into the 90s across Western Washington, veterinarians are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe from dangerous heat-related illnesses.

Dogs, cats, rabbits, and other pets can quickly develop heat stroke when temperatures rise, and experts say the condition can become life-threatening if not treated promptly.

Dr. Nina Griffin of VEG ER for Pets in Lynnwood said pet owners should make sure animals have access to plenty of cold water and consider using cooling mats, fans, air conditioning, and other tools to help them stay comfortable.

She also recommends planning outdoor activities carefully and avoiding walks during the hottest parts of the day.

“If your hand can’t tolerate that heat, then the paw or the paw pad of your pet probably cannot tolerate that either,” Griffin said.

She suggests placing the back of your hand on the pavement for six or seven seconds before taking a dog for a walk. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws, she said.

One challenge for pet owners is that animals often do not show obvious signs when they are beginning to overheat.

Griffin said pet owners should watch for excessive panting, reluctance to continue walking or exercising, or a pet suddenly lying down after being active. Vomiting and diarrhea can also be warning signs. Changes to the color of a pet’s gums, including gums that become very red or unusually pale, may indicate heat-related illness as well. Griffin said it is important for owners to know what is normal for their pet so they can quickly recognize any changes in behavior or appearance.

Some animals face a higher risk of heat-related illness than others. Griffin said short-nosed dog breeds such as bulldogs, flat-faced cats such as Persians, senior pets, young animals, overweight pets, and those with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

Heat stroke can cause organ damage and may be fatal if left untreated.

If a pet appears overheated, Griffin recommends moving the animal into shade immediately, providing water, and placing a cool towel on its belly and chest. She advises against using ice, which she said can make a pet’s temperature drop quickly. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if they are concerned about their animal’s condition.

Griffin also warned against leaving pets in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.

She said many people assume a quick stop inside a store is safe, but temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly within minutes.

“It’s just not worth it,” she said.

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