Kayaker missing in Grays Harbor, police asking for assistance

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Grays Harbor police are asking the public for help after a kayaker has been reported missing close to Cosmopolis.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the person left Preachers Slough around 3 p.m. yesterday and did not return.

The kayaker was last seen in a blue kayak.

While multiple organizations, including the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Aberdeen Police, and the United States Coast Guard, are assisting with the search, Grays Harbor police urge anyone who may have seen a blue kayak nearby to call 911.

They add that any information you may have could help, even if you believe that information “may not be significant.”

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