Katar Fire burning near Omak scorches around 8,000 acres

OMAK, Wash. — Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning near Omak.

According to an update from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Mount Tolman Fire Center, the Katar Fire has burned about 8,000 acres.

It is 0% contained.

About 120 personnel are working to get it under control.

Level 3 evacuations – which means get out now – are in place for Kartar Valley, and all residents have been notified and evacuated.

Columbia River Road, Kartar Road and Omak Lake Road are closed according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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