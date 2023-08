SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will visit Seattle for a speech regarding the climate crisis on Tuesday.

Harris says that she will speak about the Biden Administration’s plans to address climate change. This visit lands one year after President Biden signed the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ into law which increases domestic energy production.

This will be the Vice President’s second trip to Seattle since taking office in 2020.









