K9 ends seven-hour standoff in Tacoma

TACOMA Wash. — A seven-hour standoff in Tacoma ended when the 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was discovered hiding in the trunk of his car.

At 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrived at a domestic violence incident in Spanaway where a woman told police that her husband was beating her. Deputies soon discovered that the suspect had several arrest warrants including a felony warrant for domestic violence, felony harassment, assault, and burglary.

Police believed the suspect might have a gun in the house and when the man refused to communicate SWAT was called. The outside of the house was cleared with robots as the team negotiator began speaking with the man over text.

After seven hours of negotiating SWAT breached the garage when K9 Brix smelled the suspect in the trunk of the parked car. After the suspect was arrested SWAT found a BB gun painted to look like a real firearm along with other gun parts and bullets.

The man was taken to the Pierce County Jail and was charged with kidnapping, assault, felony harassment, and warrants.





