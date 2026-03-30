Juvenile arrested for armed robbery in Centralia, police say

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department (CPD) says a juvenile was arrested on Sunday for robbing a service station at gunpoint.

Officers first responded at around 4:35 p.m. on Saturday after reports that a masked suspect came in the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash and nicotine products, according to CPD.

They left the store with $650 worth of products before police arrived.

Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s office found surveillance video of the suspect getting into a car a flew blocks from the service station.

Using FLOCK license plate reading cameras, authorities tracked the car to a home in Rochester and arrested the juvenile suspect.

They were booked into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center, facing charges of robbery and theft.

Centralia police say all stolen items were recovered.

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