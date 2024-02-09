‘Just blessed to be here’: 23-year-old left paralyzed after Renton shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Harp was walking to the store with his cousins on Jan. 18 when someone shot him multiple times from a car.

“It felt like almost I got tased at first and I just fell down, and I couldn’t move my legs,” Harp explained from the hospital bed.

At that very moment, Harp’s life changed forever. It’s also one he remembers vividly.

“I got hit 4 times, I just remember being hit and falling and the car driving off,” he recalled.

“My head is usually on a swivel, especially at nighttime when I’m walking alone or anybody,” Harp explained. “Guess a random car saw us and thought we were somebody else and let it go.”

It’s a possible mistake that nearly cost Harp his life. In just seconds, those bullets shattered parts of his spine leaving him paralyzed.

“They took out a kidney,” he said. “A part of my pancreas was hit, so they had to cut off a piece of that.

“I have a bullet in my foot they don’t know if they’re ever going to take out,” he continued.

Harp’s positive attitude is helping him get through it.

“I could have died that night. So, I mean, feeling like, sorry for myself, I feel like, is kind of out of the question because I’m just blessed to be here,” he said.

He’s now on the road to recovery, trying to navigate this new life.

“Hopefully we can get me, like, a handicap-accessible van,” said Harp “I just turned 23, and I was getting my independence, it’d be nice to have something like that.”

A GoFundMe has been made if you’d like to donate toward Harp’s situation. It will help with building a wheelchair-accessible home, rehabilitation, and all the steps to recovery once he’s out of the hospital.

As for his case, Renton Police say there have been no arrests made. They are searching for a black 4-door sedan.

If you have any information, call Renton police.

©2024 Cox Media Group