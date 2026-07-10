Judge sides with WA, will permit health inspections at Tacoma detention facility

U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Settle has granted two preliminary injunction orders allowing Washington State Department of Health inspectors to enter The GEO Group’s detention facility in Tacoma.

The ruling permits health inspections at the Northwest Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center. According to a news release sent out Thursday, the judge’s decision indicates that The GEO Group is likely to lose its attempt to prevent these state health inspections.

The court orders will take effect in 14 days, allowing The GEO Group time to file an appeal. Inspectors will be permitted to access most areas of the facility, except for administrative and medical sections that are under the control of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 2023 state law, House Bill 1470, empowers the Washington State Department of Health to conduct unannounced health and safety inspections at private detention facilities. The AG’s Office alleges that The GEO Group has reportedly been attempting to defy this law since its enactment.

The state’s move to permit inspections was partly prompted by more than 3,500 complaints from detainees regarding conditions at the facility, which describe a pattern of alleged neglect and unsanitary environments.

Complaints

According to a news release from the AG’s Office, detainees reported that food often appeared rotten, was served on dirty trays, and sometimes contained bugs. One complaint specifically mentioned an instance where “yesterday for dinner, they served us raw meat. You can see the blood inside the meat. Many of us in the unit (54 people) chose to throw it away, but others made the decision to still eat it because they were hungry. Today, around 15 people woke up sick due to the food from last night.”

Regarding drinking water, a detainee described it as tasting “disgusting” and not like normal water. The detainee added that staff members bring their own water bottles because they believe the facility’s water is not safe to drink. Other reports indicate that bed sheets are not washed after individuals have been sick with infectious diseases such as chickenpox or Covid.

One particular complaint detailed a situation where a detainee with mental health issues soiled their clothing but was refused clean clothing by guards. There were also reports of black mold in the showers, and one complaint noted only two working bathrooms for approximately 100 people.

Statements

“Once again, a judge has told GEO Group that Washington state has a right to ensure the health and wellness of people detained within our borders —period,” said Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson. “GEO Group needs to stop fighting a losing court battle and follow the law. The complaints we’re hearing from people held in the facility are alarming. GEO Group says they’re false — if that’s true, they should prove it by letting our health inspectors into the building.”

“Everyone deserves basic health and safety and this is a resounding win to protect the people held at the detention center,” said Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown. “The state has the right to inspect private detention facilities like the one run by GEO and investigate complaints of unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

To read the full news release from the AG’s Office, click here.

The judge’s orders are available here and here.

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