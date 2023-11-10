Joy Hollingsworth wins Seattle City Council District 3; Hudson concedes

Joy Hollingsworth won a seat on the Seattle City Council representing District 3 Friday, after her opponent Alex Hudson formally conceded the race.
Everyone’s eye has been on Seattle City Council District 3 where political giant Kshama Sawant is not running again.
In a statement released Friday, Hudson said she called Hollingsworth and had a short but friendly conversation, congratulating Hollingsworth on her victory.
Hudson also offered her support and assistance going forward, noting Hollingsworth was gracious and cordial in their call.
“This was a hard fought campaign, but also a civil and substantive one, and I want to publicly congratulate Joy on her victory. Of course, it hurts to lose, but Joy ran a stellar campaign, and I have no doubt she will be a strong and effective representative for the people of District 3,” Hudson said. “I also want to offer my heartfelt thanks to the thousands of Seattleites who supported my call for a safer, healthier Seattle where everyone can thrive.”
As of Thursday’s vote counts in King County, Hollingsworth led with 14,376 votes to Hudson’s 11,109 votes.
This morning I called Joy to congratulate her. I’m disappointed but proud that D3 voters had classy and substantive campaigns to chose from.— Alex Hudson (@AlexforSeattle) November 10, 2023
Thank you to my team and supporters. City Council is just one way to make change and our work carries on. Keep the faith. -Alex 💚🌎🏘️🚎🌳 pic.twitter.com/QVoRU6XinG
