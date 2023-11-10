Local

Joy Hollingsworth wins Seattle City Council District 3; Hudson concedes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Joy Hollingsworth

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Joy Hollingsworth won a seat on the Seattle City Council representing District 3 Friday, after her opponent Alex Hudson formally conceded the race.

Everyone’s eye has been on Seattle City Council District 3 where political giant Kshama Sawant is not running again.

In a statement released Friday, Hudson said she called Hollingsworth and had a short but friendly conversation, congratulating Hollingsworth on her victory.

Hudson also offered her support and assistance going forward, noting Hollingsworth was gracious and cordial in their call.

“This was a hard fought campaign, but also a civil and substantive one, and I want to publicly congratulate Joy on her victory. Of course, it hurts to lose, but Joy ran a stellar campaign, and I have no doubt she will be a strong and effective representative for the people of District 3,” Hudson said. “I also want to offer my heartfelt thanks to the thousands of Seattleites who supported my call for a safer, healthier Seattle where everyone can thrive.”

As of Thursday’s vote counts in King County, Hollingsworth led with 14,376 votes to Hudson’s 11,109 votes.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read