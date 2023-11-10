Joy Hollingsworth wins Seattle City Council District 3; Hudson concedes

Joy Hollingsworth won a seat on the Seattle City Council representing District 3 Friday, after her opponent Alex Hudson formally conceded the race.

Everyone’s eye has been on Seattle City Council District 3 where political giant Kshama Sawant is not running again.

In a statement released Friday, Hudson said she called Hollingsworth and had a short but friendly conversation, congratulating Hollingsworth on her victory.

Hudson also offered her support and assistance going forward, noting Hollingsworth was gracious and cordial in their call.

“This was a hard fought campaign, but also a civil and substantive one, and I want to publicly congratulate Joy on her victory. Of course, it hurts to lose, but Joy ran a stellar campaign, and I have no doubt she will be a strong and effective representative for the people of District 3,” Hudson said. “I also want to offer my heartfelt thanks to the thousands of Seattleites who supported my call for a safer, healthier Seattle where everyone can thrive.”

As of Thursday’s vote counts in King County, Hollingsworth led with 14,376 votes to Hudson’s 11,109 votes.

This morning I called Joy to congratulate her. I’m disappointed but proud that D3 voters had classy and substantive campaigns to chose from.

Thank you to my team and supporters. City Council is just one way to make change and our work carries on. Keep the faith. -Alex 💚🌎🏘️🚎🌳 pic.twitter.com/QVoRU6XinG — Alex Hudson (@AlexforSeattle) November 10, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group