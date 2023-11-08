Joy Hollingsworth leading by 17% in Seattle’s District 3 race

SEATTLE — Everyone’s’ eyes are on Seattle City Council District 3 where political giant Kshama Sawant is not running again.

As of Tuesday night, businesswoman Joy Hollingsworth is up by 17 % over transit advocate Alex Hudson.

It’s been a very good night for Hollingsworth.

The Central District native got the news when we all did, that she is leading her opponent 58% to 41%.

That’s a far cry from the August Primary when just 89 votes separated her from Hudson.

Hollingsworth says Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell endorsed her before anyone else in the race. And tonight he was talking like she is already on the Seattle City Council.

But neither Hollingsworth nor Hudson is declaring this race over.

“Very joyous,” said a smiling Hollingsworth, when asked how she was doing. “Everyone. It’s a joyful moment right now. We know we have a strong lead. And we’re looking forward to build on that and and continue to see if it holds.”

Hudson was asked if she thinks she can make up the difference.

“Well, I hope so,” she said, laughing. “You know, only half the ballots have been counted. So there is a long way to go before we know the results of this election.”

The crowd was definitely more subdued at Hudson’s election party on Capitol Hill.

But they, like the rest of us, saw just how many people were dropping off their ballots until 8 p.m.

We could see there are still quite a few ballots left to count.

And that process begins Wednesday.

The candidates are hoping to have a clearer picture of how this race shakes out in a couple of days.

