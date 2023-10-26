Jollibee to open in Tacoma on Sunday with first Seattle location on tap

You will soon be able to enjoy adobo rice and spaghetti in Seattle, with Jollibee opening its first location in the city in 2024.

The Filipino fast food chain is sparse in the Pacific Northwest. Right now, there are just two others -- one that opened in 2010 at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, and another opening at the Tacoma Mall on Sunday.

The Seattle location will be at the Rainier Valley Square strip mall. It’s scheduled to open sometime in mid-2024, although an exact date has not yet been released.

Jollibee boasts 70 stores in North America in addition to 1,300 locations globally. Their menu features everything from burgers, to Chickenjoy fried chicken, to spaghetti, and Palabok, a Filipino rice noodle dish.

