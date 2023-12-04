Jefferson County sergeant, citizen save 2 clinging to capsized dinghy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. — A good Samaritan and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant saved two people whose boat overturned on Sunday afternoon.

At 4:19 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overturned boat near Shine Road and W.R. Hicks County Park.

The caller said their 15-foot aluminum dinghy had capsized and they were clinging to its side. Both people who were on board lost their life jackets when the boat overturned. Luckily, the dinghy was staying afloat.

As the Coast Guard and rescue units were preparing, Sgt. Ryan Menday found a citizen in a 20-foot boat who was willing to help.

The two rescued the victims as well as two family members who were in another boat paddling toward the victims using a board as an oar.

The two people who had been in the water were taken to aid units to be treated for hypothermia.

