Jamaican man extradited to WA for allegedly stealing $800,000 from elderly woman

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Jamaican citizen was extradited to western Washington and is being held in custody for allegedly stealing more than $800,000 from an elderly woman.

Between August 2020 and February 2024, Roshard Andrew Carty, 34, allegedly convinced the 73-year-old victim to send him $800,000, claiming it was for taxes, fees, and other expenses related to winning a fake $22 million prize from Publishers Clearing House.

To keep this scam under wraps, Carty allegedly convinced the victim that the FBI was recording the call and told her she was not to tell anyone about the big win.

“He had the victim remove small amounts of cash from her accounts and send them to a U.S. location via FedEx,” the U.S. Department of Justice stated. “Carty told the victim the money was lost or stolen and demanded more. Carty allegedly told the victim to borrow against her home so she could send more money. Carty allegedly convinced the victim to sell her home to cover additional ‘costs and fees’ to claim her prize.”

The elderly victim attempted to cut off contact with Carty, but he was “relentless,” according to Magistrate Judge David W. Christal. He tried sending tow trucks and pizza deliveries, while asking her landlord for a welfare check to try to get back in touch with the victim.

“The bottom line: You never should pay to receive a prize and any request for advance fees is a scam,” the Department of Justice said.

Carty was initially arrested in Jamaica on Aug 21 after he was formally indicted in November 2024. Two months later, he was extradited to Washington.

Wire fraud and mail fraud are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

